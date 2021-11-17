Who's Pulling Your Strings?

As a follow on from our video "Darkness Before Dawn" we are taking a brief look at how things have progressed and escalated since the lockdowns began back in March 2020, what we have seen already, and what we can expect to see in the near future. Life for everyone has changed dramatically. The rapid and increasing erosion of free speech and personal liberty should give everyone cause for serious concern. We need to be aware of what is going on and what we believe can be expected in the coming months of this earth's history, knowing and remembering that whatever happens, ultimately God is in control.

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