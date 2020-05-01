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American Farmers Being Ordered To Depopulate Livestock And Destroy Crops
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
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113 views • May 01, 2020
Shad Sullivan - Region V Director for R Calf USA, https://bit.ly/2WgkDLt , an organization representing Texas Independent cattle producers speaks about farmers are being ordered to plow under vegetable crops, euthanize chickens and livestock, dump milk all because of a bottleneck created by the effects of the COVID panic.

Meanwhile, the first shipment of 25 tons of beef from Namibia, Africa recently arrived in Philadelphia. Beef that is less regulated and a lower quality than our own supply which is being damaged by the COVID panic. Cargill meat just closed 2 plants. Turns out they have partnered up with Bill Gates.

The food supply is being intentionally impacted by the faux pandemic. Are we being set up for complete control? This pandemic panic better end soon.

https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog

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politicsfood supply impact of pandemicengineered food shortageslivestock destructioncovid19 impact on food supply
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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