What Really Makes You Ill? Dawn Lester & David Parker | Dr. Sam Bailey

Drs Mark and Sam Bailey had the privilege to speak with renowned authors David Parker and Dawn Lester.



In December 2019, after 10 years of research, they published a book called What Really Makes You Ill? which took the world by storm.



They are both humble, softly spoken and worth listening to.



Show notes and references

Source





FNQ Citizen's Collective is an apolitical information and support community.

Website

Telegram Channel



