What Really Makes You Ill? Dawn Lester & David Parker | Dr. Sam Bailey

Drs Mark and Sam Bailey had the privilege to speak with renowned authors David Parker and Dawn Lester.
In December 2019, after 10 years of research, they published a book called What Really Makes You Ill? which took the world by storm.
They are both humble, softly spoken and worth listening to.
Show notes and references
Source
FNQ Citizen's Collective is an apolitical information and support community.
Website
Telegram Channel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.