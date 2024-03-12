Create New Account
Heart-Shaped Nose Retriever Has A Problem With An Eye… Why? I Kritter Klub
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Mar 9, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


Retriever Benji has a cute heart-shaped nose. However, Benji has bad eye sight, so the dog has trouble seeing things vividly. Despite discomfort in the eyes, Benji is skillful at finding and going through obstacles. Check out how amazing Benji is in the video!


#Kritterklub #dog #dogvideo


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIo_UWSGH94


dogeyeproblemnoseretrieverkritter klubheart-shaped

