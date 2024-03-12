Heart-Shaped Nose Retriever Has A Problem With An Eye… Why? I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





Mar 9, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





Retriever Benji has a cute heart-shaped nose. However, Benji has bad eye sight, so the dog has trouble seeing things vividly. Despite discomfort in the eyes, Benji is skillful at finding and going through obstacles. Check out how amazing Benji is in the video!





More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕





#Kritterklub #dog #dogvideo





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIo_UWSGH94



