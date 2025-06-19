En Guarde! Newsom vs. Trump

Welcome back to Common Sense Ohio! In this episode, Steve Palmer and Norm Murdock tackle some of the hottest issues making headlines—both at home and abroad. The conversation kicks off with a dive into history, reflecting on America’s ongoing struggle to balance free speech and government power, from the Alien and Sedition Acts of the 18th century to present-day campus protests and debates over censorship on social media.





The guys get into the nitty-gritty of the legal showdown between California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Trump over the federalization of the National Guard during civil unrest. This is a topic with far-reaching implications for states’ rights and executive power. They relate this modern drama to past events, like Eisenhower’s historic call to federalize the Guard in Alabama during the civil rights era.





The discussion then shifts to today’s border and immigration challenges in Ohio and nationwide, exploring ICE enforcement, due process for asylum seekers, and the real-world impacts of shifting federal policies. Internationally, Steve and Norm dig into the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, the role of U.S. foreign policy, and what it could mean for global stability.





As always, our hosts wrap things up with some common sense—sharing their takes on local happenings, the importance of cultural mainstays like baseball, and a touching tribute to the late Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Adams-Jefferson Rivalry and French Tensions





09:00 History Repeats: Rights Contested





10:52 US National Guard Federal Activation





19:31 Private Security Mistake Leads to Fatality





22:17 Media Misunderstandings on Deportation





26:39 Trump's Middle East Strategy Unveiled





36:42 Shifting Perspectives on Border Control





37:43 "Border Control Failures Echo 9/11"





44:09 Impact of Arrest on Family





48:37 Trump-Era Tariffs & Market Impact





56:13 "Brian Wilson: Good vs. Evil"





