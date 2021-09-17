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AUSTRALIA - Prayer and Pushback. We Have a Solution. MUST WATCH LIVE EVENT.
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0 view • September 17, 2021
Powerful things happen when powerful people come together. And that's not just the people speaking live at our Prayer and Pushback event; it's every single one of you that joins to stand with us.
To stand together in a time of darkness will be the most powerful voice of all. It's time we remind our Politicians that we are not voiceless and our freedom is not negotiable.
No matter who you are or where you are in the world, let's give this everything we have. Let hope be our guide, and let's learn some practical strategies to make Australia great again.
This is the recorded live event from Friday 17th September 2021.
Change starts with us.
Links to the sites in the video,
www.mesiti.com/pray
https://www.georgechristensen.com.au
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au
https://aflsolicitors.com.au
To stand together in a time of darkness will be the most powerful voice of all. It's time we remind our Politicians that we are not voiceless and our freedom is not negotiable.
No matter who you are or where you are in the world, let's give this everything we have. Let hope be our guide, and let's learn some practical strategies to make Australia great again.
This is the recorded live event from Friday 17th September 2021.
Change starts with us.
Links to the sites in the video,
www.mesiti.com/pray
https://www.georgechristensen.com.au
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au
https://aflsolicitors.com.au
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