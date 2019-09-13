How to Treat Arthritis with Red Light Therapy

In this presentation, you’ll learn what arthritis is, the mainstream approach to treating it and how red light therapy can help you live free from the pain and discomfort of this crippling ailment - quickly, inexpensively and with zero side effects. Be sure to stick around until the end and I’ll show you the exact red light treatment time needed to achieve the greatest possible results.For the show notes visit:All of my videos, podcasts and articles are and will always be free. If you enjoyed this video and want to support my work, you can do so by donating, buying one of my bestselling books or red light therapy devices below.Check out our red light therapy store:Read my books:Donate :►Paypal:Thanks for listening! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.