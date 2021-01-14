BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MMR VACCINATIONS GIVING BABY MONKEYS AUTISM
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
309 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • January 14, 2021
Mirror. Source
MMR Vaccinations Giving Baby Monkeys Autism https://is.gd/pXt1fM
Quote: " http://experimentalvaccines.blogspot.com/2012/05/mmr-vaccinations-giving-baby-monkeys.html http://experimentalvaccines.org/ https://www.youtube.com/user/ExperimentalVaccines/featured http://www.twitter.com/#!/EVaccines https://plus.google.com/116248571435806736579/posts https://www.facebook.com/experimentalvaccines/ http://pinterest.com/ExperimentalVax/ http://experimentalvaccines.blogspot.com/ "
-
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://legemiddelverket.no/nyheter/dodsfall-hos-sykehjemsbeboere-etter-koronavaksinering
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Keywords
human experimentationcovid vaccine problemslimited animal trials failed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Coco Somers
The sweet scent of health: Exploring the benefits of sweet orange essential oil

The sweet scent of health: Exploring the benefits of sweet orange essential oil

Laura Harris
Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Study: Pomegranate-Derived Compound May Address Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Study: Pomegranate-Derived Compound May Address Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Coco Somers
The Chilean salmon advantage: A conservative case for nutrition and longevity

The Chilean salmon advantage: A conservative case for nutrition and longevity

Ava Grace
Nearly half of parents think spacing out kids’ shots is healthier, poll shows

Nearly half of parents think spacing out kids’ shots is healthier, poll shows

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy