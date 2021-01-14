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MMR VACCINATIONS GIVING BABY MONKEYS AUTISM
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76 views • January 14, 2021
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MMR Vaccinations Giving Baby Monkeys Autism https://is.gd/pXt1fM
Quote: " http://experimentalvaccines.blogspot.com/2012/05/mmr-vaccinations-giving-baby-monkeys.html http://experimentalvaccines.org/ https://www.youtube.com/user/ExperimentalVaccines/featured http://www.twitter.com/#!/EVaccines https://plus.google.com/116248571435806736579/posts https://www.facebook.com/experimentalvaccines/ http://pinterest.com/ExperimentalVax/ http://experimentalvaccines.blogspot.com/ "
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Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
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COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://legemiddelverket.no/nyheter/dodsfall-hos-sykehjemsbeboere-etter-koronavaksinering
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
MMR Vaccinations Giving Baby Monkeys Autism https://is.gd/pXt1fM
Quote: " http://experimentalvaccines.blogspot.com/2012/05/mmr-vaccinations-giving-baby-monkeys.html http://experimentalvaccines.org/ https://www.youtube.com/user/ExperimentalVaccines/featured http://www.twitter.com/#!/EVaccines https://plus.google.com/116248571435806736579/posts https://www.facebook.com/experimentalvaccines/ http://pinterest.com/ExperimentalVax/ http://experimentalvaccines.blogspot.com/ "
-
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://legemiddelverket.no/nyheter/dodsfall-hos-sykehjemsbeboere-etter-koronavaksinering
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
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