Vaccine Aftermath: 555 Days Later

A young man’s life forever changed after 555 days—crippled by heart inflammation linked to the COVID vaccine.
Dr. Peter McCullough explains the tragic toll and calls for accountability.
Credit: Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF)
Source @McCullough Foundation
