Hamas in SwiSS Parliament & Hamas Financed by SwiSSyland

The SwiSSies make sure, there will be no Islamic terrorist attacks in SwiSSyland by inviting them into the SwiSS Parliament in Bern by the SwiSS Senator Geri Müller in February 2012; also giving the Hamas some "Development Funds", so they can further "Develop" their Qassim-A missiles. SwiSSy did the same on August 30th 1923 by inviting Adolf Hitler in Zürich SwiSSyland, so the Nazis wouldn't invade SwiSSyland, thus using the same technique, and history repeating itself - business as usual.

