Boswellia - The Ancient Gum To Soothe Modern Illness *** East-West Herbal - Phone (615) 730-8953

WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARYBoswellia- The Ancient Gum To Soothe Modern IllnessBoswellia is a tree that is native to India, Africa, and Arabia. It is commonly used in the traditional Indian medicine, Ayurveda.Olibanum is another word for boswellia. It refers to a resin or "sap" that seeps from openings in the bark of several Boswellia species, including Boswellia serrata, Boswellia carterii, and Boswellia frereana. Of these, Boswellia serrata is most commonly used for medicine. Gum-resin extracts of Boswellia serrata have been traditionally used in folk medicine for centuries to treat various chronic inflammatory diseases.In herbal medicine, boswellia is sometimes taken by mouth or applied to the skin to manage the following conditions:1. Asthma2. Collagenous arthritis3. Crohn's disease4. Menstrual cramps5. Osteoarthritis6. Rheumatoid arthritis7. Ulcerative colitisSome studies suggest that boswellia may have some anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor effects, but large-scale, industry-independent clinical trials are needed.The aromatic resin from the Boswellia tree is both a valuable fragrance for incense and other scented crafts as well as a precious remedy for soothing joint discomforts. Benefit from its historic properties.East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.Buy Boswellia here:www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/organic-boswelliaFor more products, please visit:www.EastWestHerbal.comEast West Herbal - Map:East West Herbal - Instagram:East West Herbal - Pinterest:Phone (615) 730-89533028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216