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Full Spectrum Dominance of Your Self Reliance Requires Your Compliance
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892 views • June 02, 2022
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Intro vid: MUSE - COMPLIANCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QP3zRBtgvJo
Feds vote to keep travel ban against unvaccinated Canadians: https://thecountersignal.com/feds-vote-to-keep-travel-ban-against-unvaccinated-canadians/
Larken Rose’s perspective on the Texas shooting in Children vs. Grownups video: https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/hSDQRvmFJ4doP7YDvhLtX5
Chicago 'Mass Shootings'? 52 Shot, 10 Killed Over Memorial Day Weekend: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chicago-mass-shootings-52-shot-10-killed-over-memorial-day-weekend
NRA Protestors Channel Their Spirit Animals: https://twitter.com/stevenvoiceover/status/1530298580937875459?s=20&;t=PHilCqTBhLIHwNywPTrjsw
They finally found out what is causing all the heart attacks! (And it's not dope, or sex, or climate change, etc) https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10861331/Entirely-new-kind-highly-reactive-chemical-Earths-atmosphere.html
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: MUSE - COMPLIANCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QP3zRBtgvJo
Feds vote to keep travel ban against unvaccinated Canadians: https://thecountersignal.com/feds-vote-to-keep-travel-ban-against-unvaccinated-canadians/
Larken Rose’s perspective on the Texas shooting in Children vs. Grownups video: https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/hSDQRvmFJ4doP7YDvhLtX5
Chicago 'Mass Shootings'? 52 Shot, 10 Killed Over Memorial Day Weekend: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chicago-mass-shootings-52-shot-10-killed-over-memorial-day-weekend
NRA Protestors Channel Their Spirit Animals: https://twitter.com/stevenvoiceover/status/1530298580937875459?s=20&;t=PHilCqTBhLIHwNywPTrjsw
They finally found out what is causing all the heart attacks! (And it's not dope, or sex, or climate change, etc) https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10861331/Entirely-new-kind-highly-reactive-chemical-Earths-atmosphere.html
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