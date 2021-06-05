BIDEN Admin Attempting to Create Food Shortages Forcing Farmers to Destroy Crops

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Biden administration announced on Wednesday, 21 April, it would expand a program paying farmers to leave land fallow!
The federal government of the United States is offering farmers 1.5 times the value of their crops . . . if farmers DESTROY those crops! If farmers decline the “offer” that same government will stop all farm subsidies for refusing.
Biden eliminated the fund set up by Trump for the farmers and transferred the money into democrat pork barrel projects throwing small and medium size American farms into collapse. Now Biden is forcing farmers to destroy their crops to receive federal subsidies which farmers need to live and stay in business.
Wheat up 60% in past three months
Corn up 35% in past three months
Beans up 66% in past three months
bean oll up 100% in past three months
Beef up 40% in past three months
Chicken up 25% in past three months
The price of food has risen 50% during Biden's first three months in dictatorship.
see article -
https://seemorerocks.is/government-trying-to-create-food-shortage-paying-farmers-to-destroy-crops-threatening-no-farm-subsidies-if-they-refuse/