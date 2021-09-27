© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - Quote from The Gulag Archipelago
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • September 27, 2021
“You must understand, the leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. It cannot be overstated. Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators.”
-- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
This clip is from the 2-hour 25-minute program:
BREAKING: Australians Issue Emergency SOS To The World!
https://banned.video/watch?id=614fa71dd6998c13aa781696
-- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
This clip is from the 2-hour 25-minute program:
BREAKING: Australians Issue Emergency SOS To The World!
https://banned.video/watch?id=614fa71dd6998c13aa781696
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.