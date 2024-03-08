Trump Hypes “Illegal Immigration” to Justify Fascist Surveillance

.@jakeshieldsajj: Mayorkas is an agent of the ZIONIST hoodlum THEATER of Trump, Biden, Obama who engineered this “invasion” & HYPE it up w MSM &
Grifters to justify the Swarm’s BIOMETRIC tracking of all of us by AIR, SEA & GROUND” Zionist Trump made this clear YEARS AGO!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.