Trump Hypes “Illegal Immigration” to Justify Fascist Surveillance

Mar 7, 2024

1,307 views • Mar 7, 2024

.@jakeshieldsajj: Mayorkas is an agent of the ZIONIST hoodlum THEATER of Trump, Biden, Obama who engineered this “invasion” & HYPE it up w MSM &





Grifters to justify the Swarm’s BIOMETRIC tracking of all of us by AIR, SEA & GROUND” Zionist Trump made this clear YEARS AGO!