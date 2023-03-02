https://gettr.com/post/p2a70vc1eef
3/1/2023 Miles Guo: I will never give up the lawsuit against UBS. UBS was under CCP’s threat and directive, and made false statements. It will definitely lose!
#milesguo #ubs #ubslawsuit #paulhastings #ccpinfiltration #ccpkleptocrat
3/1/2023 文贵直播：文贵与UBS的官司不打完不罢休。UBS受了中共的威胁听了中共的指挥，造了假，它必输无疑！
#郭文贵 #起诉瑞银 #瑞士银行 #中共渗透 #中共盗国贼
