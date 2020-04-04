© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G Towers Erected In UK During Lockdown
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • April 04, 2020
End days economy.
See the thickness of these power cables for what is said to be just telecom signals.
Pity the police station next to this.
See the thickness of these power cables for what is said to be just telecom signals.
Pity the police station next to this.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.