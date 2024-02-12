Create New Account
Occupy The Getty is the Key to all the problems, Steven D Kelley
https://www.truthcatradio.com

https://www.stevendkelley.com

Steven D. Kelley’s Unstoppable Mission to Occupy The Getty


Steven D Kelley is a Laser Electro Optics Engineer, Laser pioneer and inventor who created Laser Aiming Weapon Systems for military use. He was contracted through the NSA, CIA and other government agencies to provide high precision laser technology through his company S.K. Industries.


Steven is a laser pioneer, creating the world’s smallest laser aiming system, dominating the world solid state laser module production through a contract with the NSA Oliver North Gang. This would ultimately lead to the formation of S.K. Industries, laser aiming systems, who would produce the LAW-17 laser aiming system, designed for and used by Western special groups for anti-terrorism. The Law-17 laser is still to this day the most accurate laser aiming system ever produced. The same laser was a standard spec component for every Satellite due to its small size and stability.


After falling out with the CIA/NSA, Steven became exposed to Billy Meier, and his Pleadian contacts. This exposure, and Steven’s experience in micro photolithography, connected to his experience with Silver electroforming, led to discoveries that eventually were used to provide special components to experiments in speed of light propulsion, or beam ship construction.


Steve makes us aware of the multi-level underground systems of tunnels and bunkers that exist under the Getty Museum in Santa Monica Mountain, Los Angeles, California, USA. He had devoted more than a decade of his life of making people aware of this “City under the Getty” as a hub of child trafficking, a system of tunnels that connect this site to Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs).

Steven D Kelley for President 2024

@StevenKelley24. JPGetty´s Malibu Villa https://x.com/StevenKelley24/status/1716715691620143184?s=20


https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage.

steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyis the key to all the problems

