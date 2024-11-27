US Sports Football Feat. (Baltimore) Turkey Bowl Preview: Calvert Hall

Catch the Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving morning 11/28/24 9:30AM EST Live on US Sports Net.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Dan Fichter- Single leg/Off Set Training for Novelty Stimulus and Increased Sports Performance.

https://tinyurl.com/DanFichter

In this course, Coach Dan Fichter talks about the single-leg /off-set training for novelty stimulus and how it increases performance. Fichter breaks down the difference between the single leg and offset, and demonstrates with examples. He finishes with a bonus podcast!

Improve your performance today!

https://tinyurl.com/DanFichter





Video credit:

WMAR-2 News

@WMAR2news

Baltimore's news station since 1947

WMAR 2 News Baltimore gives you up-to-the-minute local news, breaking news alerts, 24/7 live streaming video, accurate weather forecasts, severe weather updates, and in-depth investigations from the local news station you know and trust.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/49h0qKD

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4eMviDT





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday