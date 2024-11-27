US Sports Football Feat. (Baltimore) Turkey Bowl Preview: Calvert Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catch the Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving morning 11/28/24 9:30AM EST Live on US Sports Net.
Dan Fichter- Single leg/Off Set Training for Novelty Stimulus and Increased Sports Performance.
In this course, Coach Dan Fichter talks about the single-leg /off-set training for novelty stimulus and how it increases performance. Fichter breaks down the difference between the single leg and offset, and demonstrates with examples. He finishes with a bonus podcast!
Video credit:
WMAR-2 News
@WMAR2news
Baltimore's news station since 1947
WMAR 2 News Baltimore gives you up-to-the-minute local news, breaking news alerts, 24/7 live streaming video, accurate weather forecasts, severe weather updates, and in-depth investigations from the local news station you know and trust.
