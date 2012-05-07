[May 7, 2012] Have the Watchers been released? [186K views on YouTube!)

Enoch 10:12 says: "...bind them fast for seventy generations in the valleys of the earth, till the day of their judgement and of their consummation, till the judgement that is for ever and ever is consummated."Psalm 90:10 defines a generation as 70 years. If my calculations are correct, I believe they were buried sometime around 3,000 B.C.. If that is true, then 70 generations x 70 years = the beginning of the 20th Century. With the massive explosion in knowledge, technology and transportation that has taken place since the early 1900s, combined with the realization that we had two world wars and have since been obsessed with the development of more high-tech, nuclear weaponry, lasers and other weapons of war... it would appear that they have indeed been released.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology