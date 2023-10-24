Create New Account
Modesty: Why is it Important Today? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Oct 21, 2023


Modesty, in dress and words and action, seems to be completely forgotten in today's culture. However, there may never be a more important time to be examples of light in the darkness. Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains what modesty is and what you need to do to avoid mortal sin in this area.


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jLGwy7ltao

Keywords
dressimportantchristiancatholicactionwordsmodestybe an examplefr chris alarexplaining the faithmortal sin

