Hospitals are killing people says Larry Palevsky, MD

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The full 67-minute interview is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kjvRUbQx075Z/
Larry Palevsky, MD talking to Mitch Haworth from Vaccine Choice Australia on 7 May 2022.
Larry Palevsky, MD says if you go into a hospital, they are killing you now.
Larry Palevsky, MD says if you go into a hospital and you have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, they isolate you, they sedate you, they put you on a ventilator, they give you Remdesivir, and in two weeks, you are DEAD.
Larry Palevsky, MD says doctors are doing it all over the world, especially in the U.S.
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Larry Palevsky, MD and four other doctors — “The Five Docs” — have a Zoom call once a week to discuss what is going on.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News