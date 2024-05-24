Create New Account
FREE AI tools for short form content / KLAP review
Integritydesign
Published 16 hours ago

In this series, I go over the Klap app that claims to create Short form content in minutes from one long piece of content..


Is it any good?


See for yourself if it is right for you?


In this video I share an example of AI generated content from a client that wants short form content from his instructional videos.


Like what you see and want to give it a shot for yourself?

Click here:

https://klap.app/?via=Integrity


Use the code "KLAP10" for 10% off.


If you are looking for MORE help in your business creating CUSTOM BESPOKE content, feel free to reach out with any comments, or requests at www.integritydesign.us


Find me elsewhere online at:

https://linktr.ee/Integritydesign

