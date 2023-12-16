Create New Account
He was completely exhausted but he still tried to reach out his hand with the desire to live again
High Hopes
Pitiful Animal


Dec 16, 2023


An animal abandoned in the bush (a breeding ground for many feral dogs)

The place near the Salvador-Norte mall - the CORONA VIRUS spread.

Duda saved the day, the hybrid poodle fights for survival

He had a tick infestation and was severely anemic, requiring a blood transfusion.

A body had too many fleas, shaved and bathed him first

While he had nothing to eat for days, we found him completely exhausted

Now we would transfer him to a better vet because of his medical problems

I hoped he got better and had a better life. We would try to do what we could

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfzdC0osDUs

