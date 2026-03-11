BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
FDA Removes Warning Label for Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
Has the conversation around hormone replacement therapy finally shifted in the right direction?

In this episode, Dr. Steve Hotze discusses major news from the FDA regarding the removal of black box warning labels on female hormone therapy. For decades, the 2001–2002 Women’s Health Initiative created widespread fear about hormone replacement after evaluating synthetic hormones such as horse-derived estrogen and counterfeit progesterone. Dr. Hotze explains how those findings were based on non-bioidentical hormones and how the recent reevaluation acknowledges that hormone therapy can be safe and effective in relieving menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, bone loss, and cognitive decline.

Dr. Hotze also emphasizes the difference between synthetic hormones and natural bioidentical hormones, which are chemically identical to those the body produces. Drawing from decades of clinical experience treating thousands of women and men, he explains how properly balanced bioidentical hormone replacement can support cardiovascular health, brain function, muscle tone, energy, and overall vitality. Rather than accepting fatigue, mood changes, and decline as inevitable, this episode encourages listeners to restore balance naturally and regain energy, vitality, and enthusiasm for life.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthhormone replacement therapydr steven hotzebioidentical hormoneswellness revolutionmood changes
