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Dr. Lee Merrit Interview, Vaccine Deaths Are Mass Murder, CDC Director Has Bad News, and More 01.24.2021
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742 views • January 24, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Dr. Lee Merrit Interview
Watch video (Karen): https://youtu.be/3mPIomjWwd4
Watch video: (Rudi): https://www.brighteon.com/cfcb1575-2b9c-432f-83ff-4929f393b189
--
181 Dead in the U.S. During 2 Week Period From Experimental COVID Injections
Continue reading: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/181-dead-in-the-u-s-during-2-week-period-from-experimental-covid-injections-how-long-will-we-continue-to-allow-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/
Related:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/23/californian-dies-hours-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine-prompting-probe/
--
Peter Humphrey
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.24.2021):
Dr Simone Gold: https://rumble.com/vczcqp-dr-simone-gold-truth-about-cv19-experimental-vaccine.html
--
M7.0 earthquake and aftershocks in Antarctica
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/antarctica-earthquake-chile-tsunami-warning.html
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000d2rx/executive
--
Etna may set off deadly tsunamis
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/scientists-have-speculated-that-etna.html?m=1
--
the Ground Is Literally Sinking
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/its-official-ground-sinking-180976688/
--
Atmospheric Fireball Explosions worsen in 2020, incoming space rocks secretly classified
https://youtu.be/jI8sWWdzpvM
--
Geoengineering Watch: https://youtu.be/h3hva03Nu4I
--
Biden's National Guard Scandal Won't Go Away With a Photo Op and Cookies From Jill Biden
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/22/bidens-national-guard-scandal-wont-go-away-with-a-photo-op-and-cookies-from-jill-biden-n1406364
--
"It Was All A Lie": Biden-Linked WHO Adviser Says COVID-19 'Likely' Leaked From Wuhan Lab
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/it-was-all-lie-biden-linked-who-adviser-says-covid-19-likely-leaked-wuhan-lab
--
First cases of COVID-19 variant strain from U.K. found in Washington state
https://youtu.be/DpMxUp_5Qo8
--
Eighteen Days Later: https://youtu.be/BeD1TftADQk
--
UK warns new coronavirus variant could be more deadly | DW News: https://youtu.be/zuo3mu83jew
--
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-pandemic-faf144ff9442077a9f2bb292614e1342
--
CDC director admits ‘we don’t have as many doses as we’d like’ for New York
https://nypost.com/2021/01/24/cdc-director-we-dont-have-many-doses-as-wed-like-for-ny/
--
The Latest: New virus clusters hit China’s north provinces
https://apnews.com/article/europe-united-nations-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-asia-pacific-77fdfef687dbb5f635ec4eb6c16e83a8
--
Louisiana encouraging people to download contact tracing app
https://apnews.com/article/technology-public-health-john-bel-edwards-coronavirus-pandemic-louisiana-e001933aaff2acfbbb42bde44b59c799
--
Death of Florida doctor after receiving COVID-19 vaccine under investigation
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/01/06/death-florida-doctor-following-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-under-investigation-gregory-michael/6574414002/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Dr. Lee Merrit Interview
Watch video (Karen): https://youtu.be/3mPIomjWwd4
Watch video: (Rudi): https://www.brighteon.com/cfcb1575-2b9c-432f-83ff-4929f393b189
--
181 Dead in the U.S. During 2 Week Period From Experimental COVID Injections
Continue reading: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/181-dead-in-the-u-s-during-2-week-period-from-experimental-covid-injections-how-long-will-we-continue-to-allow-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/
Related:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/23/californian-dies-hours-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine-prompting-probe/
--
Peter Humphrey
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.24.2021):
Dr Simone Gold: https://rumble.com/vczcqp-dr-simone-gold-truth-about-cv19-experimental-vaccine.html
--
M7.0 earthquake and aftershocks in Antarctica
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/antarctica-earthquake-chile-tsunami-warning.html
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000d2rx/executive
--
Etna may set off deadly tsunamis
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/scientists-have-speculated-that-etna.html?m=1
--
the Ground Is Literally Sinking
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/its-official-ground-sinking-180976688/
--
Atmospheric Fireball Explosions worsen in 2020, incoming space rocks secretly classified
https://youtu.be/jI8sWWdzpvM
--
Geoengineering Watch: https://youtu.be/h3hva03Nu4I
--
Biden's National Guard Scandal Won't Go Away With a Photo Op and Cookies From Jill Biden
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/22/bidens-national-guard-scandal-wont-go-away-with-a-photo-op-and-cookies-from-jill-biden-n1406364
--
"It Was All A Lie": Biden-Linked WHO Adviser Says COVID-19 'Likely' Leaked From Wuhan Lab
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/it-was-all-lie-biden-linked-who-adviser-says-covid-19-likely-leaked-wuhan-lab
--
First cases of COVID-19 variant strain from U.K. found in Washington state
https://youtu.be/DpMxUp_5Qo8
--
Eighteen Days Later: https://youtu.be/BeD1TftADQk
--
UK warns new coronavirus variant could be more deadly | DW News: https://youtu.be/zuo3mu83jew
--
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-pandemic-faf144ff9442077a9f2bb292614e1342
--
CDC director admits ‘we don’t have as many doses as we’d like’ for New York
https://nypost.com/2021/01/24/cdc-director-we-dont-have-many-doses-as-wed-like-for-ny/
--
The Latest: New virus clusters hit China’s north provinces
https://apnews.com/article/europe-united-nations-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-asia-pacific-77fdfef687dbb5f635ec4eb6c16e83a8
--
Louisiana encouraging people to download contact tracing app
https://apnews.com/article/technology-public-health-john-bel-edwards-coronavirus-pandemic-louisiana-e001933aaff2acfbbb42bde44b59c799
--
Death of Florida doctor after receiving COVID-19 vaccine under investigation
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/01/06/death-florida-doctor-following-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-under-investigation-gregory-michael/6574414002/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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