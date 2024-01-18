Create New Account
Matthew Whitaker | Trump's dominating victory demonstrates the MAGA base has his back
Published Yesterday

NEWSMAX · On Tuesday's "Wake Up America," Matthew Whitaker says Donald Trump's dominating victory is a demonstration that the MAGA base has the former president's back.


president donald j trumpmatt whitakervictory in iowa

