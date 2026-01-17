BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Week That Shook The Church: Four Developments Every Christian Must Understand
LastChristian
LastChristian
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 3 days ago

This week was not ordinary.

Global events, cultural shifts, and spiritual pressure converged in ways Christians cannot ignore. The Week That Shook the Church examines four major developments from the past week, both challenging and encouraging, that are shaping the faith, the Church, and the world around us.

This program is presented as faith-based analysis and discussion, offering biblical perspective on current events in a calm, thoughtful, and responsible manner. The goal is not fear or speculation, but clarity, discernment, and encouragement rooted in Scripture.

📺 Watch on TV – Our Official Apps

The Week That Shook the Church and many other family-friendly programs are available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Simply open the Roku Channel Store or Amazon Appstore on your device and search for:

👉 Last Christian Media

📡 Secondary TV Access

Our programming is also available on ChurchView.TV by tuning to Channel 131.

🌐 Full episodes, updates, and resources:

👉 www.lastchristian.net

🛍️ Support the mission by shopping our official store:

Faith-inspired apparel, gifts, and more are available at

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net/store

❤️ Partner With Us

Last Christian Media is viewer-supported. If this program informs or encourages you, please consider supporting the mission through a direct donation at

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net/donate

⚠️ This content is faith-based and informational. It reflects biblical commentary and Christian perspective on current events and is intended for educational and discussion purposes only. It does not promote harm, hostility, or political action.

Thank you for watching and supporting Last Christian Media

Keywords
current eventslatest newsworld newsbreaking newstodays newsglobal newschristian newstalk showbiblical worldviewchristian perspectivenews updatepersecuted churchspiritual discernmenttop storyconservative christiantrending nowevangelical christianchristian encouragementfaith and cultureisrael and prophecychurch and culturebible and current eventsfaith based analysismoral cultureend times discussion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Finn Heartley
Trump&#8217;s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Trump’s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Cassie B.
New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

Laura Harris
The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

News Editors
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy