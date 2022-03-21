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Are YOU afraid of the Police? Watch this video and see how I react (Danish) [02.12.2020]
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83 views • March 21, 2022
Note: A reload from one of many videos I made from a demostration in Copenhagen.
Original title: Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
On English: Freedom or fascism? [Pedophilia] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark
And in the end, the woman I spoke to didn't know that The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... Documented - and that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.[13.02.2021] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Pedophilia refers to a person who wants children and wants to have sexual lap with children and adolescents during the sexual age. Source: https://tinyurl.com/y2gx95rt.
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
'Denmark'
- Are many politicians sick sexually derailed? (YES)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (YES)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (YES)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (YES)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (YES)
- Are the other politicians silent about this relationship? (YES)
- Are they then part of this pedophile Agenda? (YES)
- Does the elite hold your hand over each other? (YES)
- Is the legal system rotten and corrupt? (YES)
- Are things connected? (YES)
Caspar Olesen om JFK21.dk og Mads Palsvig- Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hCGx1d9j0hFL/
Caspar Olesen om Fleming Blicher - part 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY8dH9uMVQSk/
My video that I'm NOT have give him permission to share from Amalienborg:
I recorded here all the speakers and a 'confrotation' I got from the Pedophile, I have it all on video and emails (not shared, yet)
Jeanette Strass - Gaven fra modstandsbevægelsen til Københavns Borgerrepræsentation
814 views Aug 1, 2021
Safe Electrowaves - 3.07K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CUBD5sPdEUs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8n4tRuwKdKi_GgL99U51w
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
De Pædofile Danskere (The Danish Pedophiles) (Del 1+2) [04.06.2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rSm4u9FsdRxY/
'De Pædofile Danskere' Part 3 - (The Danish Pedophiles) [24.01.2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8wfh7u1dGCbE/
'De Pædofile Danskere' Interview med Jacob Billing, NRK [24.01.2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZpZpoSAW2USd/
Danish transcript here, use google Translate (if you want) :)
Source:
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
5441 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Original title: Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
On English: Freedom or fascism? [Pedophilia] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark
And in the end, the woman I spoke to didn't know that The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... Documented - and that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.[13.02.2021] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Pedophilia refers to a person who wants children and wants to have sexual lap with children and adolescents during the sexual age. Source: https://tinyurl.com/y2gx95rt.
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
'Denmark'
- Are many politicians sick sexually derailed? (YES)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (YES)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (YES)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (YES)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (YES)
- Are the other politicians silent about this relationship? (YES)
- Are they then part of this pedophile Agenda? (YES)
- Does the elite hold your hand over each other? (YES)
- Is the legal system rotten and corrupt? (YES)
- Are things connected? (YES)
Caspar Olesen om JFK21.dk og Mads Palsvig- Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hCGx1d9j0hFL/
Caspar Olesen om Fleming Blicher - part 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY8dH9uMVQSk/
My video that I'm NOT have give him permission to share from Amalienborg:
I recorded here all the speakers and a 'confrotation' I got from the Pedophile, I have it all on video and emails (not shared, yet)
Jeanette Strass - Gaven fra modstandsbevægelsen til Københavns Borgerrepræsentation
814 views Aug 1, 2021
Safe Electrowaves - 3.07K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CUBD5sPdEUs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8n4tRuwKdKi_GgL99U51w
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
De Pædofile Danskere (The Danish Pedophiles) (Del 1+2) [04.06.2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rSm4u9FsdRxY/
'De Pædofile Danskere' Part 3 - (The Danish Pedophiles) [24.01.2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8wfh7u1dGCbE/
'De Pædofile Danskere' Interview med Jacob Billing, NRK [24.01.2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZpZpoSAW2USd/
Danish transcript here, use google Translate (if you want) :)
Source:
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
5441 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Keywords
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