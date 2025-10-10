Ashli Babbitt: Remembering an American Patriot on Her Birthday | The Fight for Truth

Today, October 10, 2025, we celebrate the birthday of an American Patriot, Ashli Babbitt. She was killed on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, and the events surrounding her death have been lied about for politics and power.

She was not a rioter or an insurrectionist, Ashli was a veteran, a daughter, wife, sister, friend, hero, and an American Patriot.

God bless Ashli Babbitt for her sacrifice, dedication, and love for America. May we all fight as hard as she did for truth and freedom.

https://StopHate.com/Ashli