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Planet Lockdown, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Human Experiments, mRNA, WARNING, 'you are putting a virus gene into your body'
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80 views • July 03, 2021
https://rumble.com/vd2o2t-sucharit-bhakdi-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
DR Sucharit Bhakdi, a kind and gentle and softly spoken man, is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one. Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
This section of the sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi talks about the messenger RNA JAB. Technically NOT a VACCINE in the traditional sense it is a gene based vaccine. These molecules are called messenger RNA because they carry instructions for producing proteins from one part of the cell to another.
How mRNA delivers messages in three steps:
A process known as transcription makes an RNA copy of a DNA sequence for a protein.
This copy, known as mRNA, moves from the nucleus (center) of the cell to the ribosomes. Ribosomes, which are located in the cell outside of the nucleus, make proteins.
Ribosomes “translate” the instructions in mRNA and synthesize the protein.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
DR Sucharit Bhakdi, a kind and gentle and softly spoken man, is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one. Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
This section of the sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi talks about the messenger RNA JAB. Technically NOT a VACCINE in the traditional sense it is a gene based vaccine. These molecules are called messenger RNA because they carry instructions for producing proteins from one part of the cell to another.
How mRNA delivers messages in three steps:
A process known as transcription makes an RNA copy of a DNA sequence for a protein.
This copy, known as mRNA, moves from the nucleus (center) of the cell to the ribosomes. Ribosomes, which are located in the cell outside of the nucleus, make proteins.
Ribosomes “translate” the instructions in mRNA and synthesize the protein.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
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