BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Planet Lockdown, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Human Experiments, mRNA, WARNING, 'you are putting a virus gene into your body'
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
309 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • July 03, 2021
https://rumble.com/vd2o2t-sucharit-bhakdi-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
DR Sucharit Bhakdi, a kind and gentle and softly spoken man, is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one. Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
This section of the sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi talks about the messenger RNA JAB. Technically NOT a VACCINE in the traditional sense it is a gene based vaccine. These molecules are called messenger RNA because they carry instructions for producing proteins from one part of the cell to another.
How mRNA delivers messages in three steps:
A process known as transcription makes an RNA copy of a DNA sequence for a protein.
This copy, known as mRNA, moves from the nucleus (center) of the cell to the ribosomes. Ribosomes, which are located in the cell outside of the nucleus, make proteins.
Ribosomes “translate” the instructions in mRNA and synthesize the protein.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Keywords
dr sucharit bhakdi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Morgan S. Verity
Study using AI links trees to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Study using AI links trees to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Jacob Thomas
Black Coffee Linked To Longer Life, But Sugar And Cream May Undo Benefits – New Study Reveals

Black Coffee Linked To Longer Life, But Sugar And Cream May Undo Benefits – New Study Reveals

Coco Somers
Research links common nitrates in water and processed meats to increased dementia risk

Research links common nitrates in water and processed meats to increased dementia risk

Ava Grace
Harnessing the healing power of spearmint essential oil

Harnessing the healing power of spearmint essential oil

Laura Harris
Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy