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Authentically Broken
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2 views • September 01, 2021
Are you feeling exhausted and overwhelmed by the never-ending struggles coming your way these days? Do you ever find yourself asking "Is this normal?" or "Will these battles ever end?" If so, you're not alone. I am right there with you, and I want to share with you some insight and encouragement that God showed me in His Word on this very thing.
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