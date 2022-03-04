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Being Caught With Bloodstained Men & Their Friends
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30 views • March 04, 2022
Probably the most important thing to know about care of the intact penis is what not to do. Never forcibly retract the foreskin! The belief that the foreskin must be routinely retracted for cleaning is probably the #1 piece of incorrect advice about foreskin care. This is actually the most harmful thing that can be done to the foreskin, and can lead to serious problems! Forcible retraction can cause pain, tearing, bleeding, scarring, infection, and other complications. Make sure that all of your son’s caregivers – doctors, nurses, grandparents, babysitters, day care workers – know correct care of the foreskin: that is, to only clean off the outside and to never forcibly retract.
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