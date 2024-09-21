BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mexico vs Canada: The Trade War Begins
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
60 views • 7 months ago

#Mexico is about to give a knockout punch to corrupt #Canada!

Tuesday, September 10 @ 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

And

www.X.com/KJJTV13

And

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

Step into the world of high-stakes diplomacy with “Mexico vs Canada: The Kevin J. Johnston Show,” your essential podcast for understanding the latest international upheaval. This week, we delve into the escalating tensions between Canada and Mexico following Mexico’s dramatic suspension of relations with the Canadian embassy. The controversy ignited after Canada’s outspoken criticism of Mexico’s controversial move towards an elected judiciary aimed at combating corruption. Our in-depth analysis sheds light on how this diplomatic rift could potentially lead to a trade war between these two North American giants.

Join us as we unpack the complex reasons behind Mexico’s drastic diplomatic response and what this means for international relations. Our expert panel provides exclusive insights into the ramifications of Canada’s criticism, the shift towards an elected judiciary in Mexico, and the broader implications for bilateral trade agreements. From potential economic fallout to the strategic maneuvers of both governments, we offer a thorough examination of how these diplomatic troubles could reshape trade and political landscapes.

Don’t miss out on “Mexico vs Canada: The Kevin J. Johnston Show” — your window into the intricate dynamics of global diplomacy. Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve and gain a deeper understanding of the issues that could impact economies and politics across the continent.

