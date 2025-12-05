Interview with a Russian frontline interrogator

Independent Portuguese blogger and journalist João (https://www.youtube.com/@odemiralivrepodcast2469/videos), during another trip to Donbass, sat down with a serviceman of Russia’s 5th Combined Arms Army, part of the “Vostok” grouping — a man whose job is to interrogate captured Ukrainian fighters.

The soldier, call sign “Dynamite”, explains how his “clients” are sent to the front, what their morale and training really look like, and how enemy troops are dealt with once they are taken prisoner.

The segment on foreign mercenaries is particularly striking (spoiler: most of them don’t live long enough to sit across the table from him).



