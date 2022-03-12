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The death jab massacre…. Show reel. Watch how they drop like flys…
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1692 views • March 12, 2022
The death jab massacre…. Show reel.
Watch how they drop like flys…
Do not get the covid-19 death jab or booster they want to depopulate the planet. It does not pass the Nuremberg code… remember there is no such thing as covid-19.
“If we do a good job with vaccinations we could depopulate the planet by 15%.”
;~Bill gates. Ted talks.
Share this one with family, friends and loved ones, we need to prevent them being lead to the slaughter… fear will lead you to death.
Watch how they drop like flys…
Do not get the covid-19 death jab or booster they want to depopulate the planet. It does not pass the Nuremberg code… remember there is no such thing as covid-19.
“If we do a good job with vaccinations we could depopulate the planet by 15%.”
;~Bill gates. Ted talks.
Share this one with family, friends and loved ones, we need to prevent them being lead to the slaughter… fear will lead you to death.
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