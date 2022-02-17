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Coutts Canada Alberta Border Feb15th Freedom Convoy 2022 Exits And Moves On
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40 views • February 17, 2022
Coutts Canada Alberta Border Feb15th Freedom Convoy 2022 Exits And Moves On
Unacceptable Fringe Minority - Freedom Convoy 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLDlZEh1o0E

Coutts, Border blockade moves on, New legal protest area set up. Feb 15, Alberta Freedom Convoy 2022

New legal protest assembly area has been set up, Come to Milk River to continue to protest at this legally designated piece of land, next to the highway.

Coutts Barricade exit Full live stream, Unedited, Feb 15th 10:55am

Music:

Freedom by Nu Breed
Keep on truckin in the free world
The Patriot by Topher
Freedom by The Marine Rapper
We The Fringe by Godina
Keywords
freedomvaccinespandemicquarantinemaskscoronaviruslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfews
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy