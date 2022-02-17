© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coutts Canada Alberta Border Feb15th Freedom Convoy 2022 Exits And Moves On
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • February 17, 2022
Coutts Canada Alberta Border Feb15th Freedom Convoy 2022 Exits And Moves On
Unacceptable Fringe Minority - Freedom Convoy 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLDlZEh1o0E
Coutts, Border blockade moves on, New legal protest area set up. Feb 15, Alberta Freedom Convoy 2022
New legal protest assembly area has been set up, Come to Milk River to continue to protest at this legally designated piece of land, next to the highway.
Coutts Barricade exit Full live stream, Unedited, Feb 15th 10:55am
Music:
Freedom by Nu Breed
Keep on truckin in the free world
The Patriot by Topher
Freedom by The Marine Rapper
We The Fringe by Godina
Unacceptable Fringe Minority - Freedom Convoy 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLDlZEh1o0E
Coutts, Border blockade moves on, New legal protest area set up. Feb 15, Alberta Freedom Convoy 2022
New legal protest assembly area has been set up, Come to Milk River to continue to protest at this legally designated piece of land, next to the highway.
Coutts Barricade exit Full live stream, Unedited, Feb 15th 10:55am
Music:
Freedom by Nu Breed
Keep on truckin in the free world
The Patriot by Topher
Freedom by The Marine Rapper
We The Fringe by Godina
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.