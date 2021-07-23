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The Hidden Secrets of Water
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350 views • July 23, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey
@drsambailey

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Is all water created equal? Dr Sam explores the benefits and harms of water and what you should do to optimise your health.

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Virus Mania Paperback:

Abe (lots of suppliers):
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Virus Mania Audiobook:
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References:
1. Dissolving Illusions, Disease, Vaccines, and Forgotten History – Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk:
https://www.amazon.com.au/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-Forgotten/dp/1480216895

2. Flint water crisis - NY Times, 6 Nov 2019:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210127203252/https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/06/us/politics/flint-michigan-schools.html

3. Chemicals found in humans:
https://www.ewg.org/news-insights/news-release/toxic-chemicals-found-minority-cord-blood

4. Nitrate in drinking water and colorectal cancer risk: A nationwide population-based cohort study:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ijc.31306

5. The Fourth Phase of Water: Dr. Gerald Pollack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-T7tCMUDXU

6. The Contagion Myth – Tom Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell:
https://drtomcowan.com/the-contagion-myth/

7. Oxygen absorption by skin exposed to oxygen supersaturated water:
https://cdnsciencepub.com/doi/10.1139/y2012-020?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&;rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&rfr_da

...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT0hhl6ocWo

LBRY URL
lbry://@drsambailey#c/the-hidden-secrets-of-water#d
Claim ID
d764b69717a930562ad177032e18706a58e078cf
164.16 MB
Keywords
drugsfluoridewatersecretshiddennitrate
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