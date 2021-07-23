The Hidden Secrets of Water

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@drsambailey
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Is all water created equal? Dr Sam explores the benefits and harms of water and what you should do to optimise your health.
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Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers):
https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo:
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd:
https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp:
https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks:
https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple:
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Dissolving Illusions, Disease, Vaccines, and Forgotten History – Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk:
https://www.amazon.com.au/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-Forgotten/dp/1480216895
2. Flint water crisis - NY Times, 6 Nov 2019:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210127203252/https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/06/us/politics/flint-michigan-schools.html
3. Chemicals found in humans:
https://www.ewg.org/news-insights/news-release/toxic-chemicals-found-minority-cord-blood
4. Nitrate in drinking water and colorectal cancer risk: A nationwide population-based cohort study:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ijc.31306
5. The Fourth Phase of Water: Dr. Gerald Pollack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-T7tCMUDXU
6. The Contagion Myth – Tom Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell:
https://drtomcowan.com/the-contagion-myth/
7. Oxygen absorption by skin exposed to oxygen supersaturated water:
https://cdnsciencepub.com/doi/10.1139/y2012-020?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&;rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&rfr_da
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT0hhl6ocWo
LBRY URL
lbry://@drsambailey#c/the-hidden-secrets-of-water#d
Claim ID
d764b69717a930562ad177032e18706a58e078cf
164.16 MB