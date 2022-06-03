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Secret Societies Cast Off the Mask | Sheila Holm | All Roads Lead to Rome | BFB Live Field Report
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29 views • June 03, 2022
Christian author and researcher Sheila Holm joins the set revealing the history of those usurping the country from the beginning. Churches have been overcome by these people and also government. How have these groups come into your lives and disrupted your freedom? What are the intricacies surrounding the Bush family? Who are they really?
Washington has long been run by these groups and tonight you will hear who they are and how they have disrupted the lives of those exposing them and those hearing the information presented.
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⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
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- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.
Washington has long been run by these groups and tonight you will hear who they are and how they have disrupted the lives of those exposing them and those hearing the information presented.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Big BOGO sale occurring right now! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before Father's Day. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who succeed in pure and healthy living. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.
- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.
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