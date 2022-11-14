Peter R. Breggin, MD Interviews Pastor Craig Hagin

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Pastor Craig Hagin is our guest this week. He is a pandemic hero who stood up under grave pressure during the lockdowns, including being:
Pastor Hagin shares how people can be free from pandemic restrictions, how they can fight back on government overreach, how they can be free from fear of messing up in life, and how they can be free to develop their own relationship with a loving, heavenly Father.
Get a copy of our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators at https://www.wearetheprey.com/