Peter R. Breggin, MD Interviews Pastor Craig Hagin

Pastor Craig Hagin is our guest this week. He is a pandemic hero who stood up under grave pressure during the lockdowns, including being:

1st pastor to say “Yes!” to hosting Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Conference

A pastor and COO saying “No” to closing for any pandemic restrictions

Fresh, practical approach to sharing biblical principles

Host of his own weekly podcast

Author of several books (Bestseller: Don’t Be Stupid – A look at the prodigal son, his father, & getting out of the pigpen we sometimes find ourselves in)



Pastor Hagin shares how people can be free from pandemic restrictions, how they can fight back on government overreach, how they can be free from fear of messing up in life, and how they can be free to develop their own relationship with a loving, heavenly Father.





Get a copy of our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators at https://www.wearetheprey.com/