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Ep. 631 – Crazy Ladies Attack Black Man In Elevator For Not Wearing A Mask
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10 views • January 27, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with an insane viral video, that shows a couple of old white women physically assaulting a black man and yelling “Black Lives Matter” at him, after he simply stepped into an elevator without a mask on his face.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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