Cause of death listed on death certificates is often not true, says Drew Pinsky, MD (think COVID-19)

Drew Pinsky, MD interviewing Del Bigtree of The Highwire on 31 Jan 2023. Drew Pinsky, MD says, “Physicians are given little or NO education… on how to fill out a death certificate. None.” “In Los Angeles County, they will only accept certain diagnoses [as the cause of death] …”, “Let’s say [ you died from cancer… ] and you stopped breathing… they won’t [accept] anything except cardiopulmonary arrest [as the cause of death].” “So for cause of death… [for most deaths, you put on the death certificate that they died from] cardiopulmonary arrest [which often is NOT the reason that they died.]” “Then people ten say, ‘the leading cause of death in women is heart disease’…It’s such a mess. The system is deeply, deeply flawed.” “How they got people to manipulate the COVID-19 [deaths], they probably just said, ‘Unless you list COVID-19 as the cause of death, we won’t accept it.”

The full 1:24 hour video is posted here: https://rumble.com/v27uyz2-why-they-lied-del-bigtree-exposes-fauci-mrna-eua-and-the-covid-catastrophe-.html

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

