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Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA tech. says don't vaccinate kids
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44 views • March 05, 2022
Do you think he knows something, you don’t? He has said before that this is a hill he is willing to die on. Save the children. This “vaccine” has been proven to be toxic for humans and yet, the authorities in the position of power have not only ignored the latest science but has given the green light to jab as many as possible by whatever tyrannical means possible. If they don’t, surely, they will face the death penalty. So this is a matter of life and death for them. They must succeed.
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