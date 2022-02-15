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Ep# 163 ”Viva Le FRINGE”!
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40 views • February 15, 2022
My opinions on the Freedom Convoy, Lazy Politicians and their false statements and praise for the people on the scene.
#Unacceptable,#FreedomConvoy2022,#TheCrustyCanuckPodcast
SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
SOURCES:
From Rebel News, Reporters on the Scene in Ottawa, Coutts and Windsor
Ottawa: https://youtu.be/VpvDTCwMA2I
Windsor: https://youtu.be/y7K_ZuV3pq8
Coutts: https://youtu.be/YIKyPKixQxc
From Greg Wycliffe: https://youtu.be/5Q0dvoLYUwE 2hrs+..
Diverge Media (featuring Gilly Davis): https://youtu.be/Oj4IRaS8djQ
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow " Fork and Torch Society" @
https://forkandtorchsociety.com/
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact / Follow me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/aec3eebf-e7cb-4651-a96f-2627ecd1bd9e/the-crustycanuck's-podcast
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
#Unacceptable,#FreedomConvoy2022,#TheCrustyCanuckPodcast
SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
SOURCES:
From Rebel News, Reporters on the Scene in Ottawa, Coutts and Windsor
Ottawa: https://youtu.be/VpvDTCwMA2I
Windsor: https://youtu.be/y7K_ZuV3pq8
Coutts: https://youtu.be/YIKyPKixQxc
From Greg Wycliffe: https://youtu.be/5Q0dvoLYUwE 2hrs+..
Diverge Media (featuring Gilly Davis): https://youtu.be/Oj4IRaS8djQ
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow " Fork and Torch Society" @
https://forkandtorchsociety.com/
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact / Follow me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/aec3eebf-e7cb-4651-a96f-2627ecd1bd9e/the-crustycanuck's-podcast
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
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