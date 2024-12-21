RT News - December 21 2024 9AM GMT

Dec 21, 2024

rt.com





Breaking news from Israel. The IDF fails to intercept a Houthi missile launched from Yemen, leaving 16 people wounded in Tel Aviv. Two people are killed and 68 wounded when a car rammed through a packed Christmas market in Germany. Authorities call it a terrorist attack as a Saudi Arabian national has been arrested as the prime suspect. Kiev conducts a devastating strike on a Russian city in the Kursk region, targeting civilian infrastructure and claiming the lives of five local residents. Meanwhile, commenting on Ukraine's acts of terror, Russia's envoy to the UN says the West is complicit in Kiev's crimes. A militant group in Syria reveals Washington prepared it to join the offensive that overthrew Bashar Assad. That's as a US delegation arrives in Damascus to meet and greet the new authorities, who were originally called terrorists and Islamist mercenaries.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/