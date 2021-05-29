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Victoria Australia New Lockdown Defied By The People #WEARETHE99%
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30 views • May 29, 2021
A brief video showing how the people in Victoria Australia are defying the new lock down orders and making their thoughts plain for all to see. Strength is in numbers people, it is good to see the people waking up to this and taking a stand for freedoms and liberties.
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