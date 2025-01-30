Yah's Misfits 9-28-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this study, we discuss Genesis 6, The Watchers, and their corruption of all flesh in the Book of 1Enoch. We also talk about the teachings of the Watchers, what they taught men who were striving to learn these things. Are we living under all the teachings of the Watchers today? Please watch and find out. Is 1Enoch the first book ever written? You will be amazed by this study!