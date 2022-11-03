Create New Account
"The Plan" - Documentary on the WHO plan for the next 10 years of Pandemics
PROOF THAT THE PANDEMIC WAS PLANNED WITH A PURPOSE
All over the world millions of medical professionals, lawyers, academics, scientists, journalists, politicians, human rights experts, and other professionals are stating that the COVID-19 pandemic was not a natural event, but an organized crime against humanity. Among these world leading experts are Nobel Prize winning scientists, former generals from the US military, award winning news reporters, world renowned archbishops, experts from the CDC, a former vice-president from Pfizer, and even presidents from large nations like president Bolsenaro from Brazil, and president Trump from the USA.

