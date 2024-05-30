✈️💥 In Volchansk, the aviation of the 'North' group cut off the last supply and retreat route of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group.
The bridge over the Volchya River on Lenin Street, which during the storming of Volchansk was called the 'Bridge of Death,' was destroyed by FABs.
