✈️💥 In Volchansk, the aviation of the Russian 'North' group - Cut Off the Last Supply and Retreat Route of the AFU group - was the 'Bridge of Death'
Published 15 hours ago

✈️💥 In Volchansk, the aviation of the 'North' group cut off the last supply and retreat route of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group.

The bridge over the Volchya River on Lenin Street, which during the storming of Volchansk was called the 'Bridge of Death,' was destroyed by FABs.

