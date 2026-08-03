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NWO: Bill C-34 ends anonymous internet in Canada
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Press For Truth (Dan Dicks)

Globalist and roman catholic Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, tabled Bill C-34, marketed as the “Safe Social Media Act.” In reality, this bill is a full-scale assault on anonymity and digital freedom.

Under the banner of “protecting children,” the government wants to raise the minimum social media age to 16 and force every single user, including adults, to verify their age through government ID uploads, facial scans, AI age estimation, or whatever method their new Digital Safety Commission approves.


That means the end of anonymous browsing, private thoughts online, and unmonitored speech. Every Canadian will be tracked, traced, and databased all while the government “promises” to delete your data later.


In this video, Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down exactly what Bill C-34 does, how it revives the worst elements of the failed Online Harms Act, the vague “hatred” and “incitement” rules that will lead to mass over-censorship, and most importantly what YOU can do about it now before it’s too late!


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington  

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuacanadason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyprivate internetanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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